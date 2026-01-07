Bollywood Newcomers Aneet Padda, Lakshya, Abhay Verma Named In Forbes India 30 Under 30 2026 List

New Delhi: Forbes India 30 Under 30 2026 has been unveiled, higlighting young achievers from diverse fields, including artificial intelligence, design, finance, sports, and the creative arts.

Now in its 13th year, the prestigious list features individuals under the age of 30 across 15 categories, celebrating self-made entrepreneurs, professionals, sportspersons, and creative artistes making a significant impact in their respective domains.

Who from Bollywood made the list?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bollywood newcomers Aneet Padda, Lakshya, and Abhay Verma have earned a spot on the coveted list. Musicians Yashraj Mehra and Sanju Rathod have also been recognised for their contributions to India’s music scene.

Aneet Padda

Actor Aneet Padda, who emerged as one of the most promising new stars with her highly successful 2025 debut Saiyaara, has made it to the list. The 23-year-old will next be seen in Shaktishalini. She has also earned IMDb’s Breakout Star status, was named Gen Z Icon of the Year, and secured major brand ambassadorships with Lakmé, Mia by Tanishq, and Reliance Trends.

Lakshya

Actor Lakshya, who made his Bollywood debut with Kill, continues to ride a wave of popularity. His 2025 Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood emerged as one of the platform’s biggest hits. Lakshya also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut and the IIFA Star Debut of the Year award.

Abhay Verma

Another Bollywood name on the list is Abhay Verma. Born and raised in Panipat, Verma became a household name with the hit horror-comedy Munjya. His performance earned him the Iconic Gold Award for Breakout Star and recognition in the Grazia Cool List. His upcoming projects include the action-drama Laikey Laikaa (with Rasha Thadani, slated for 2026) and a role in Shah Rukh Khan’s thriller King.

Abhay began his career with advertisements, short films, and supporting roles in films and web shows before gaining widespread recognition as a lead actor.

Musicians on the List

Yashraj Mehra

Yashraj Mehra is a young Indian rapper and writer, widely regarded as one of the emerging voices of the Indian hip-hop scene. His popular tracks include Hausla, Dhundhala, and Gabbar. The 25-year-old artist also earned a Grammy nomination in 2025, marking a major milestone in his career.

Sanju Rathod

Shaky Shaky fame Sanju Rathod has also made his way to the list. His songs Gulabi Sadi and Shaky achieved massive viral success, amassing millions of views and streams across platforms. Gulabi Sadi became the first Marathi independent song to cross 100 million streams on Spotify and garnered over 400 million YouTube views by mid-2025.

Other Notable Names

Other achievers featured on the list include designers and entrepreneurs Mubassirah Khalid, Rohith Reji, and Pooja Malik, chess player Divya Deshmukh, and cricketer Abhishek Sharma.