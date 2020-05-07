Bollywood News: Amid lockdown Ayushmann Khurrana enrolls for an online course on Indian history

Ayushmann Khurrana is always on the lookout to gather knowledge so that he can better himself. Given that he has time on his hands due to the national lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ayushmann has enrolled himself for an online course that will see him study Indian history.



Ayushmann confirms, “I have always looked to better myself because I believe that we are blessed to learn and evolve for as long as we live. I’m a seeker of knowledge, have always been!”



Talking about his love for Indian history, Ayushmann says, “I have always loved Indian history and have been keen to know more about it. We have a fascinating history - it’s rich, it’s dipped in culture and it’s so diverse. I do have some time to spare currently and I want to learn more about our past.”



He adds, “I’m enrolling myself to an online course to discover more about India’s past and I’m super excited. It will an enriching and fulfilling experience.”