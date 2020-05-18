Bollywood news: Amitabh Bachchan appreciates workers on Sunday duty outside his bungalow

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to appreciate sanitation workers doing their duty in front of the gates of his bungalow Jalsa even on a Sunday.

On Sunday night, the veteran actor tweeted a few photographs showing cleaning staff at work in front of his bungalow. He wrote: "Kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well-wisher meetings band ho gayi Jalsa gate pe .. ye dekhiye .. !!" (Who said my well-wishers have stopped coming to Jalsa on Sundays... Look at this!)

T 3534 - kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well wisher meetings band ho gayi Jalsa gate pe .. ye dekhiye .. !! pic.twitter.com/9jjreZziCO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 17, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan is missing his fans who cannot assemble outside the gate of his bungalow Jalsa on Sundays to get a glimpse of him due to the lockdown. However, the megastar also appreciates the hard work the sanitation workers are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The 77-year-old actor has been working hard on his fitness even amid the lockdown. Recently Bachchan tweeted a selfie while working out in his private gym.