Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood news: Amitabh Bachchan appreciates workers on Sunday duty outside his bungalow

Amitabh Bachchan is missing his fans who cannot assemble outside the gate of his bungalow Jalsa on Sundays to get a glimpse of him due to the lockdown. 

Bollywood news: Amitabh Bachchan appreciates workers on Sunday duty outside his bungalow

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to appreciate sanitation workers doing their duty in front of the gates of his bungalow Jalsa even on a Sunday.

On Sunday night, the veteran actor tweeted a few photographs showing cleaning staff at work in front of his bungalow. He wrote: "Kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well-wisher meetings band ho gayi Jalsa gate pe .. ye dekhiye .. !!" (Who said my well-wishers have stopped coming to Jalsa on Sundays... Look at this!)

Amitabh Bachchan is missing his fans who cannot assemble outside the gate of his bungalow Jalsa on Sundays to get a glimpse of him due to the lockdown. However, the megastar also appreciates the hard work the sanitation workers are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The 77-year-old actor has been working hard on his fitness even amid the lockdown. Recently Bachchan tweeted a selfie while working out in his private gym.

