हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood News: Amitabh Bachchan shares pics with his 'favourite' Ranbir Kapoor from 'Brahmastra' sets

'Brahmastra' stars Mouni Roy in a negative role—something which she has never done before.

Bollywood News: Amitabh Bachchan shares pics with his &#039;favourite&#039; Ranbir Kapoor from &#039;Brahmastra&#039; sets
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's ambitious project 'Brahmastra' will have many casting firsts. From lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's on-screen pairing to megastar Amitabh Bachchan working with these actors—the viewers will get to witness it all together on the 70mm screens.

Big B, who is an avid Twitter user decided to share some on-set pictures with his 'favourite' Ranbir Kapoor. Bachchan senior captioned the pictures as, “work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites..I need 4 of those to keep up with his enormous talent .. !!”

The pictures show them engrossed in the prep-up work ahead of the shoot.

'Brahmastra' stars Mouni Roy in a negative role—something which she has never done before.

The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is the first part of the fantasy adventure trilogy. After much delay, it has finally locked a release date i.e December 4, 2020.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanRanbir Kapoorbrahmastra
Next
Story

Shamita Shetty: Shilpa's daughter has brought in so much happiness

Must Watch

PT13M45S

DNA: Analysis of 'Friendship Diplomacy' of Modi and Trump