Deepika Padukone

Bollywood news: Deepika Padukone feasts on dessert post-workout during self-isolation

Deepika Padukone on Monday spent her day in self-isolation by working out and feasting on a dessert.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

New Delhi: Following her `Productivity in the time of COVID-19!` series, Deepika Padukone on Monday spent her day in self-isolation by working out and feasting on a dessert.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to share two pictures and one video to share the details of her day. The `Padmaavat` actor shared a short video that captured the footage of her a treadmill as she ran on it.

"Season 1: Episode 4, Two Two...ChaChaCha, Productivity in the time of COVID-19!#exercise," she captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

In one of the two pictures, Padukone could be seen sitting in her gym wear and the other one featured a chocolaty dessert.

"Season 1:Episode 4, Three Two...ChaChaCha!!! (Un)Productivity in the time of COVID-19!#desert #desertlife," she captioned the dessert post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Many other Bollywood celebrities are currently self-isolating themselves to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus which has affected a total of 467 people in India and has claimed 8 lives so far. 

Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone picsCOVID-19Coronavirus outbreak
