Bollywood News: Did you know Ranveer Singh acted in an English play? Here's what we know

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus scare, everyone is advised to stay home unless it is urgent. In fact, Bollywood filmmakers too have put their work on hold and are following the government advisory of maintaining social distancing amongst various other precautions. Ranveer Singh, who is also at home these days shared a throwback picture on Instagram.

Ranveer's post gave out that he acted in a play before his big debut in Band Baaja Baarat. The English play Carry On at the Keyhole was a comedy and was directed by Dinkar Jani. Check out his post:

About his struggling days, Ranveer revealed: “This is a poster for a small play in which I had a small part and the story goes that I used to be a struggler and I used to sit at Prithvi theatre with 2-3 others like me. We used to just sit there every day, look for odd jobs. One of them got information that an audition is happening in a college in Andheri for a small role in a small play and nobody wanted to go - I said I’ll go because I didn’t have anything at that time!”

He added, “I thought to myself - ‘Acting acting hoti hai - koi bada chota kya hota hai.’ I went for the audition , I got the part and they were very impressed by my acting. When we put up the performance - I remember one was at St Andrews and even then I felt proud when I was performing at St Andrews stage because I used to perform on St Andrews stage as a student when I was in school. So , you know we had a few performances, I had the role of an interior decorator who was posing to be a homosexual man in order to attract more business and it was an old English double meaning comedy play that was headlined by Darshan Jariwala and directed by Dinkar Jani.”

He added, “I remember that whoever used to come and see the play used to always be impressed by my performance and I really took it very seriously and I gave it everything. I used to wear some of my own clothes and most of the people who came to watch the play were just friends and family whom I had informed that I am doing this performance and to come and see it. I remember meeting Yogesh Sanghvi (the producer of the play) at an awards show last year which is when we re-connected and it was a very emotional moment for him and for me - to meet after all those years - just to see his moist eyes , the pride in his eyes - ‘tu kahan se kahan pahuch gaya mere dost’ and I was also getting a bit emotional when I met him because he used to really like me , he used to be very kind to me. We had no money in that play but whatever he could he used to give me very generously. He was always very fair and kind to me. So ya it’s a very, very fond memory of mine from my struggling days.”

What a journey, from stage to silver screen -- Ranveer Singh has proved to be a rockstar!