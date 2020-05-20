हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Bollywood news: Disha Patani can't help gushing about Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff's 'core'

This is not the first time Disha and Krishna have engaged in an admiration chat on social media.

Bollywood news: Disha Patani can&#039;t help gushing about Tiger Shroff&#039;s sister Krishna Shroff&#039;s &#039;core&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani has praised her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff.

Krishna took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph holding a puppy. In the image, she is seen flaunting a slim waist in a black crop top and pants.

She captioned the image: "Snug".

Disha took to the comment section and wrote: "So cute... Your core"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Snug. 

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

This is not the first time Disha and Krishna have engaged in an admiration chat on social media.

Recently, the two were seen exchanging compliments over a photograph posted by Disha.

Disha had posted a photograph of herself in a black "Dragon Ball-Z" T-shirt, and good friend Krishna commented: "Your skin is freaking amazing. What you using."

To this, Disha replied: "Look who is talking, you're flawless."

On the work front, Disha was last seen in "Malang", which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

She will next be seen in "Radhe" starring superstar Salman Khan.

 

Tags:
Disha PataniTiger ShroffKrishna Shroff
