Bollywood News: Disha Patani's unseen pic from her first film - Check inside

New Delhi: The tall and talented B-Town actress Disha Patani is ruling a million hearts ever since she made her big-screen debut in Hindi movies with 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' in 2016. But it wasn't first-ever film. The actress has previously starred in Telugu movie 'Loafer' in 2015 opposite Varun Tej.

The gorgeous actress, who has a solid fan following on social media, posted a throwback picture from her first movie on her Instagram story. Check out the screengrab of the story here:

After making her movie debut in 2015, the actress has had a rising career in celluloid. In 2017, she even had the opportunity of working in a Chinese film titled 'Kung Fu Yoga' with none other than Jackie Chan.

Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's 'Malang' starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film was a hit at the Box Office and the star continues to mesmerise the audience with her 'wow' factor.

Her personal life has always managed to hog the limelight. Disha, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff shares her passion for fitness with the latter. The two have best bods in the business and continue to make it look better.

Amid 21-day lockdown in the country to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, stars these days are busy posting throwback diaries on social media.