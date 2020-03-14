Bollywood News: Inside Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's late night dinner date - Pics

New Delhi: It's been a while now since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's dating rumours started floating around. Although whenever the two have been asked to comment on their relationship status, they chose not to divulge anything and stuck to their stance of 'we are friends'.

Both Katrina and Vicky were spotted last night at good friend Aarti Shetty's house for dinner. The two were papped sitting in separate cars. Dressed in casual wear, Katrina wore a white attire and donned a no-makeup look. Check out their pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Recently, the two were seen playing Holi with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at a private bash.

The two have been spotted together at various dos but refrain from making it public yet.

The rumour about Katrina and Vicky first started when at Koffee With Karan's last season, the former replied to host Karan Johar's one of the questions by saying that she thinks she will look good with Vicky. When the latter was informed about her answer, he looked quite swooned and more than happy to hear it. He said, "I was surprised she knows about my existence”.