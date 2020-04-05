हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood news: Kartik Aaryan dreams of getting coronavirus vaccine

Kartik posted a video that shows him standing on the top of a car and waving his hand to the gathered crowd. But more than the video, it was his caption that left netizens in splits.

Bollywood news: Kartik Aaryan dreams of getting coronavirus vaccine
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan has been unleashing his humorous side amidst coronavirus lockdown. On Sunday, he posted a video that shows him standing on the top of a car and waving his hand to the gathered crowd.

But more than the video, it was his caption that left netizens in splits.

"Aaj sapna aaya ki mujhe vaccine mil gayi hai," he joked.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aaj Sapna Aaya ki Mujhe Vaccine Mil Gayi

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "Biotechnology jo padha hai bhai ne."

And Kartik was too quick to respond back.

"You can remove a bhai from Biotechnology but you can`t remove Biotechnology from bhai," Kartik quipped.

For the uninitiated, Kartik pursued an Engineering degree in Biotechnology from Navi Mumbai`s D Y Patil College of Engineering.

On the film front, Kartik will be next seen in "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

Tags:
Kartik AaryanCoronaviruskartik aaryan instagram posts
Next
Story

Rakul Preet feeds 200 families living in Gurugram slum amid coronavirus pandemic

Must Watch

PT5M4S

'9 pm 9 Minute' PM Modi urges citizens to turn off lights