Bollywood News: Kartik Aaryan's morning football session on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' sets in Rajasthan shows his love for the sport – Watch

New Delhi: Touted as the 'it' boy of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan has his bag full of meaty movie offers. The actor is these days busy shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' in Rajasthan. The actor sneaked out some time from his hectic schedule and decided to beat the winter chills in his own innovative way.

Kartik Aaryan braved the Rajasthan winter waves by playing football in-between shoots. He took to social media and shared his small video with the caption, “Beating Rajasthani Cold With some Morning football sesh #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.”

'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' happens to be a sequel to the 2007 blockbuster hit by the same name 'Bhool Bhulaiya' starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. It was helmed by Priyadarshan.

The 2007 release was, in turn, an official remake of 1993 Malayalam horror-comedy 'Manichitrathazu'.

In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik will be joined by Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles.