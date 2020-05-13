Bollywood News: Mira Rajput can't deal with Shahid Kapoor and this video is the reason - Watch

New Delhi: As the nation is gearing up to enter the Lockdown phase 4, quarantine and social distancing continues to be the new norm. Talented actor Shahid Kapoor, who is quite active on Instagram and Twitter these days, posted a hilarious video with an equally eye-catching caption.

He wrote: Entering quarantine phase 4 be like . . @mira.kapoor can’t deal no more with me.

Looks like wifey Mira can't deal with Sasha's goofy videos.

She even dropped a comment reading: you actually posted this ridiculous video

We kind of like this social media chit-chat between this good-looking couple.

Shahid and Delhi-based Mira Rajput got married on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.