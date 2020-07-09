Bollywood News: Rajkummar Rao shares his 'state of mind'

Mumbai: Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao was in a state of a dilemma if he should watch a series, film, read or workout. He realised he can do all of it.

Rajkummar took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures of himself on his balcony. In one image, Rajkummar is seen sporting a blue T-shirt and uncombed hair.

"State of mind.. Shall I watch a Series or a Film or Workout or Read or do some Online Masterclass or maybe, I can do All of it," he wrote alongside the image.

Rajkummar's girlfriend actress Patralekhaa dropped a few heart emojis in the comment section, while actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote: "Strong game."

The actor had recently shared that he has seen big dreams in life, and he salutes everyone else's aspirations.

In Bollywood, Rajkummar was last seen on screen in the Diwali 2019 release, "Made In China". He currently has "Ludo", "RoohiAfza" and "Chhalaang" coming up.

The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an OTT adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel "The White Tiger".