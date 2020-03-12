Bollywood News: Rohman Shawl's confession of 'Ishq' for Sushmita Sen is all things love!

New Delhi: Elegance personified Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen's personal life has always made headlines. She is currently dating model Rohman Shawl and are an adorable couple is often seen making appearances together.

Rohman recently took to Instagram and professed his love for girlfriend Sushmita Sen in the most adorable way. His caption is totally worth a read, “Mujhe na ISHQ hai tumse !!!@sushmitasen47 #beckoned”

Sushmita and Rohman have been together for a year now and are often spotted hanging out with each other. Their social media PDA too grabs the limelight and is super cutesy. The couple is majorly into fitness and even work out together at times.

On the work front, she was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film.