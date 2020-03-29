हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Bollywood news: Salman Khan to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers of film industry amid coronavirus lockdown

Salman's contribution will aid the artistes of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Bollywood news: Salman Khan to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers of film industry amid coronavirus lockdown

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has decided to extend help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected by the ongoing national lockdown that has brought all filming activity in Bollywood to a grinding halt.

Salman's contribution will aid the artistes of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), said the body's president BN Tiwari.

"After we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to give him a count of the most affected workers from our association and we told him there were 25,000 such artistes. He has decided to contribute for them. We will be sending him the list in the evening," said Tiwari, according to a report in indianexpress.com.

"It's only going to get worse. People are preparing only for 21-day lockdown but we have five lakh workers. If this extends for a month or two, we will need help from everyone," added Tiwari, adding Salman has asked for a complete list of daily wage workers with their account numbers because he wishes to directly transfer funds to each worker.

Tags:
Salman KhanCoronaviruscoronavirus lockdown
Bollywood news: Bhushan Kumar to donate Rs 11 crore to PM CARES Fund

