Bollywood News: This is how Khushi Kapoor makes sure sister Janhvi Kapoor stays at home - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood young gun Janhvi Kapoor put up her Insta story which showed how sister Khushi Kapoor makes sure that she stays at home amid lockdown. In a fun video, the sister bonding is clearly visible and is giving major goals.

Watch the video which was later shared by one of her fan clubs on social media.

The quarantine time seems to be bringing the loved ones closer, if not anything else. The 'stay home, stay safe' policy is important to stop the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide.

Khushi Kapoor is currently studying at New York Film Academy.

On the work front, Janhvi has 'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl', Takht, Dostana and 'Roohi Afzana' in her kitty.

'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl' happens to be a Dharma Production. It is a biopic which tells the story of our country's first Air Force woman officer who went to war. The Kargil Girl features Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma in pivotal parts.