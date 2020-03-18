हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Bollywood News: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor release 'shocking' video on social distancing amid COVID-19 scare - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood young guns Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor featured in a video on why social distancing is important in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. Varun took to Instagram and shared a 'shocking video'. 

Varun wrote in the caption, DONT touch each other. Otherwise you may get a shock #besafe #tbt #socialdistancing"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

The actor stressed on the fact that how it is imperative to maintain a safe distance from each other and avoid any direct contact to stop the spread of the deadly virus. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Over 8000 people have succumbed to the deadly novel Coronavirus. 

 

