Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra Got Only Rs 51 For His First Movie: Know Why He Called It Lucky

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, left behind countless memories and stories that continue to resonate with fans. One such widely discussed story is how the actor received just Rs 51 as payment for his very first film.

The film for which he received his first payment was Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960), it marked Dharmendra’s entry into the Hindi film industry. According to NDTV, three producers contributed Rs 17 each to pay him a total of Rs 51.

He Calls It His Lucky Amount

Dharmendra revealed the story on the reality TV show Dance Deewane 3. He said he was called into a producer’s office with three cabins, sat in the middle, and wondered how much they’d pay him. He was surprised when each of the three producers gave him Rs 17. He always regarded those Rs 51 as a lucky charm.

“I was selected for the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tera. I was called in to sign the film. There were three cabins there, and I sat in the middle one, thinking about how much they would pay me. All three producers took out Rs 17 each from their pockets and gave me a total of Rs 51. I consider those Rs 51 very lucky for me,” Dharmendra said on the show, as quoted by NDTV.

From Rs 51 to Stardom

From that modest Rs 51, Dharmendra went on to become one of Bollywood’s most iconic stars. Over the years, he has delivered numerous hit films and earned a reputation as a versatile actor. Even after his demise, he is praised for his acting performances and humble nature.

Dharmendra’s journey is often seen as a story of hard work. He faced many difficulties when he started his career and later decided to try his luck in acting which made him a bollywood icon.

The Story of He-Man

Dharmendra is popularly called “He-Man” of Bollywood because of his strong screen presence and powerful action roles during the 1960s and 1970s. At a time when Hindi cinema mostly focused on romance and drama, Dharmendra stood out with his impressive physique, athletic build, and ability to perform tough action scenes with ease.

Films like Phool Aur Patthar, Sholay, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Dharam Veer helped establish his image as a fearless, strong, and heroic figure. His roles often showed him fighting villains, protecting others, and standing up for justice.

Over the years, this consistent action-hero portrayal earned him the lasting nickname “He-Man”, a nickname that fans use with great regard.