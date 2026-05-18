Bollywood’s hidden crisis: Top survey reveals behind-the-scenes workers are struggling to survive in Mumbai while stars earn crores

New Delhi: The Hindi film industry is one of the largest entertainment industries in the world. Bollywood films are mounted on massive budgets and often generate huge box office returns. While audiences see the glamour, luxury and red carpet moments, the reality behind the scenes is far more complicated for thousands of workers who keep the industry running every day.



A recent survey by Top India, based on conversations with more than 1,000 people associated with the entertainment industry, has revealed the growing financial struggles faced by workers in the sector. The report claims that many professionals are either getting very limited work opportunities or facing major pay cuts despite working in one of the country’s biggest industries.

Pay cuts and fewer projects hit workers

According to the survey, payments for available projects have reportedly dropped by nearly 50 to 60 percent compared to previous years. Industry insiders believe the slowdown has been visible for several months now, with fewer productions going on floors and budgets becoming tighter.



The report mentions that digital platforms and production houses have become more cautious with spending amid market uncertainty. Delays in film and OTT projects have also added to the problem, affecting the income flow of thousands of workers who depend on regular shoots.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who is getting affected?

While actors continue to command massive fees, the worst impact is reportedly being felt by behind-the-scenes professionals. Character artists, assistant directors, makeup artists, gym trainers associated with actors, lightmen, camera operators, spot boys, production assistants, editors, technical crew members and equipment suppliers are among those struggling the most.



Most of these professionals work on a freelance or project basis. Their earnings depend entirely on the number of shoots and projects they are associated with. With fewer productions happening, many workers are finding it difficult to maintain a stable monthly income.

Rising cost of living in Mumbai adds pressure

The situation for workers living in Mumbai is even more challenging as the cost of living continues to remain extremely high. Most production houses, casting agencies and entertainment offices operate in areas such as Andheri, Juhu and Bandra, where rent for even modest apartments can reportedly touch around Rs 50,000 per month.



Several workers have reportedly started depending on personal savings, borrowing money from friends and relatives, or taking up temporary side jobs to manage expenses. Some have even returned to their hometowns after struggling to find regular work opportunities in Mumbai.

Also Read: Who am I? This Former beauty queen who worked with Akshay Kumar left Bollywood to become a Buddhist monk

Stars continue to dominate wealth charts

Interestingly, the slowdown comes at a time when some of Bollywood’s biggest stars continue to feature among India’s richest celebrities. According to the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, Shah Rukh Khan’s reported net worth stands at Rs 10,800 crore.

Delayed payments worsen the crisis

Industry experts say the entertainment business works like a chain. If project is delayed it affects hundreds of people connected to it. A film getting postponed impacts not only actors and producers, but also costume suppliers, set designers, transport providers, rental services and technical staff.



Freelancers have also raised concerns over delayed payments. Many workers have reported they now wait for months to receive dues for completed work, making it increasingly difficult to manage household expenses and daily needs.



Despite the ongoing challenges, many industry professionals remain hopeful that conditions may improve in the coming months with an increase in film shoots and stronger audience spending. Some insiders also believe that production houses and studios need better financial planning systems to ensure workers receive more stable support during periods of slowdown.



For many workers in Bollywood, however, the struggle continues behind the glamour that audiences see on screen every day.