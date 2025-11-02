Bollywood Showers Love As Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60: Farah, Kajol, Karan Johar And Others Pen Heartfelt Wishes

New Delhi: As Shah Rukh Khan turns 60, the entire Bollywood fraternity is celebrating the King of Hearts with love, nostalgia, and admiration.

Director and choreographer Farah Khan took to Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday KING @iamsrk… rule for another 100 years!” along with a series of emojis.She also shared pictures with the superstar — one showing her kissing SRK on the cheek and another where the two are seen hugging warmly.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra also joined in the celebrations, writing, “The one and only @iamsrk Happy Birthday! Best wishes for you always—from your pre-birthday today to your big birthday tomorrow! The most stylish, the fittest, and the best everywhere… from the 90s till now, you’re the same person always—admiration and love always .”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee penned a heartfelt wish on X (formerly Twitter):“A very Happy Birthday to my brother Shah Rukh Khan! May you continue to enrich Indian cinema with your remarkable talent and charisma.”

Actor Isha Koppikar, who worked with SRK in Don, revisited her fond memories from the set, calling him “the man whose presence turns every moment into magic.”

She added, “Whether it was on the sets of Don or during casual conversations, Shah Rukh always made everyone around him feel special. There’s an aura he carries, a rare mix of passion, kindness, and grace.”

Her message continued, “On your birthday, Shah Rukh, I wish you joy as boundless as your spirit and love that grows with every heart you touch. You’re not just Bollywood’s King Khan, you’re the king of hearts, today and always.”

Raghav Juyal, who worked with SRK’s son Aryan, wrote, “Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Sir. You’re not just an actor, you’re an emotion. Watching you taught me that even small-town dreams can shine the brightest.”

Actor Rajkummar Rao also shared a special post on Instagram, featuring a video montage from the Filmfare Awards where he and SRK danced together to “Chaiyya Chaiyya.”

Rao captioned it, “Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. Thank you for being you and for all the love and support all these years. Keep inspiring us with your work. Waiting for the blockbuster #King now!”

Akshay Kumar added his trademark humour while wishing the superstar, while Kajol, SRK’s long-time co-star, posted two adorable photos with him, writing,

“Happy happy 60th to a life well lived! Advice for the day—don’t count the candles. Here’s to turning 29 again. Wish all and only good things for you and yours! Happy Birthday @iamsrk #Happy60th.”

Many, many congratulations on your special day, Shahrukh. 60 ka lagta nahi hai vaise tu kahin se. Shakal se 40, akal se 120 ;)

Happy Birthday dost. Stay blessed @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/XGAJWwjV92 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 2, 2025

Kajol and Shah Rukh’s on-screen chemistry has given Bollywood some of its biggest blockbusters, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010), and Dilwale (2015).

Karan Johar, one of SRK’s closest friends, penned a deeply emotional note, recalling their first meeting on the sets of Karan Arjun.

He wrote, “I went expecting the aura and magic of a rising superstar but instead met a magical man with a beating heart—the best husband, father, son-in-law, brother, and friend anyone can have. Your kindness and generosity are as iconic as your wide-open arms (which should be declared a national gesture).”

Johar added, “Bhai, the love you’ve given to zillions of fans across the world makes you much more than a mega movie star—it makes you an emotion. I love you so much, Bhai. Thank you for being there through thick and thin and being family to Yash, Roohi, Mom, and me. This decade, like every decade, will be yours! Happy Birthday @iamsrk.”

‘King’ First Look Out

Directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, and Anil Kapoor, King is expected to hit theatres around Diwali 2026.

