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NewsEntertainmentPeopleBollywood superstar Salman Khan shares candid moments with his beloved pet dog
SALMAN KHAN

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shares candid moments with his beloved pet dog

Salman Khan delighted fans with playful and heartwarming photos of him bonding with his fluffy Samoyed, showcasing his rare candid side and love for his fur baby.

|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 09:28 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shares candid moments with his beloved pet dog(Image: IMDb/Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to his social media account on the midnight of Monday to share a glimpse of his candid moments with his fur baby.

Calling it as his ‘3: 55- My Sukh’, Salman shared alot many pictures of him and his pet dog having a fun-filled time with each other.

Salman shared a carousel post featuring his candid laughter and his play time with his canine.

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In the first few pictures, Salman dressed in a crisp white shirt, is seen breaking into a soft laughter. 

In the other pictures, Salman has clicked his furry companion, a fluffy white dog capturing his playful mood and even offering his paw to Salman.

In one of the pictures, Salman is seen bending down to his pet companion as the furry baby jumps to interact with him. 

The dog, from the looks of it, appears to be a ‘Samoyed’, a breed that is known for its thick white coat and friendly nature.

Talking about Salman Khan the superstar has long been known as a devoted animal lover, especially that of a dog lover. 

Over the years, Khan has had many pet dogs and has often shared glimpses of them on his social media, expressing his immense love and affection for his fur babies. 

The actor rarely showcases his candid side on a social media.

On the personal front, Salman Khan was recently seen stepping out with his legendary father Salim Khan on the occasion of Eid celebrations.

The outing mark Salim Khan first public appearance after being discharge on the hospital after month long treatment.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has been during up for his upcoming movie, Matrubhoomi- May War Rest In Peace.

The movie, that was earlier titled as Battle of Galwan, and stars Chitrangada Singh, Ankur Bhatia and others.

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