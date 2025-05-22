Advertisement
BOMAN IRANI

Boman Irani Makes Cannes 2025 Debut With Tanvi: The Great, Walks The Red Carpet

Actor-Director Boman Irani Makes A Debut At The 78th Cannes Film Festival 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2025, 01:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Boman Irani Makes Cannes 2025 Debut With Tanvi: The Great, Walks The Red Carpet (Source:Instagram@boman_irani)

New Delhi: Actor-director Boman Irani made his debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, marking a proud  moment in his memorable journey in the flicks. He wore a sharp black tuxedo, Boman looked confident and elegant as he walked the iconic red carpet, taking in the global spotlight. 

Boman shared glimpses of the moment on social media, posting photos with the caption: “You dream. You prepare. You tell stories. And one day, you find yourself waving on the red carpet at #Cannes.
#TanviTheGreat brought us here—and I couldn't be prouder! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

For Boman Irani, this wasn’t just a red carpet appearance—it was a celebration of years of storytelling and deep-rooted passion for cinema. At Cannes, he represents Indian cinema with Tanvi: The Great, a film where he plays Raza Saab, a legendary music maestro. The character holds a special place in his heart, bringing together his love for layered performances and stories with emotional depth.

