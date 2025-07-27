Bomb Threat Issued To Actor-TVK Chief Vijay’s Chennai Residence, Declared Hoax After Police Inspection

New Delhi: A bomb threat was issued to the residence of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, located in Neelankarai on East Coast Road (ECR), Chennai, early on Sunday morning.

As reported by ANI, the call was made to the Chennai Police Control Room at around 5:20 a.m. The unidentified caller claimed that a bomb had been planted at the actor-politician’s residence, prompting immediate action.

Following the call, three bomb squad experts, along with a sniffer dog, were immediately dispatched to Vijay’s residence. Security personnel quickly secured the premises, and a detailed inspection was carried out by the bomb squad.

ANI stated on its official X (formerly Twitter) writing, "Chennai, Tamil Nadu | A bomb threat was issued early this morning to the residence of popular actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, located in Neelankarai on East Coast Road (ECR), Chennai. The call was made at around 5:20 a.m. to the Chennai Police Control Room, claiming that a bomb had been planted at the actor-politician’s house. Upon receiving the threat, three bomb squad experts and a sniffer dog were immediately dispatched to Vijay’s residence. After nearly an hour of inspection, the bomb squad confirmed that no explosives were found at the site. The officials declared it a hoax and left the premises after completing their inspection. Neelankarai Police Station have registered a case and investigations are underway: Neelankarai Police"

After nearly an hour of thorough checking and examination of the property, the bomb disposal team confirmed that no explosives were found at the site. The officials declared the threat a hoax after completing their inspection and left the location once it was deemed safe.

The Neelankarai Police Station has registered a case in connection with the incident.

For those unversed, actor-turned-politician Vijay launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on February 2, 2024. He serves as the president and founder of the party. TVK is a regional political party operating in the state of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.