Bombay Court Stalls Release Of Rajkummar Rao-Starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf Until June 16

New Delhi: The release of the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf has been halted by the Bombay High Court amid a fresh legal dispute. In a recent order, the Court issued an ad-interim injunction restraining Maddock Films from releasing the romantic drama on OTT (over-the-top) platforms, citing a breach of a previously agreed 8-week theatrical window with PVR Inox.

The film's producers had announced plans to skip a theatrical release and debut directly on Amazon Prime Video, citing rising tensions between India and Pakistan as the reason. However, PVR Inox labeled the move a breach of contract and filed a lawsuit against Maddock Films.

“In light of recent events and heightened security measures across the country, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide,” read an official statement from Maddock Films.

The Court, however, ruled that bypassing the theatrical release constituted a clear breach of the agreement and prohibited any OTT release until the holdback period expires. The matter will be heard again on June 16.

The film was originally slated for a theatrical release on May 9. Maddock Films had subsequently announced its digital release on May 16 via Amazon Prime Video.

PVR Inox's petition insists that the film must follow the standard protocol: a theatrical release first, followed by a digital release only after an eight-week window.

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is presented by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios.