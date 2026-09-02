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  • /Bombay HC orders CBI probe in Disha Salian death case; 'emotional' father says 'been waiting for 6 years'

Bombay HC orders CBI probe in Disha Salian death case; 'emotional' father says 'been waiting for 6 years'

Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in Bandra, Mumbai.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 12:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
Bombay HC orders CBI probe in Disha Salian death case; 'emotional' father says 'been waiting for 6 years'
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Bombay HC orders CBI probe in Disha Salian death case; 'emotional' father says 'been waiting for 6 years'
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