Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi, Khushi's quarantine ends, house staff recovers and tests negative for coronavirus COVID-19

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah (File Photo)

New Delhi: Nearly two weeks after producer Boney Kapoor's house staff tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus, finally, the infected members have recovered fully. The veteran Bollywood producer shared the news on his social media handles. 

Boney informed that the three of his staff member, who tested COVID-19 positive earlier have now fully recovered. He also shared that the family's 14-day quarantine period has also come to an end. Here's what he tweeted:

Boney Kapoor thanked the frontline workers, doctors, BMC and the government for their support and care in this time of health crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed several lives and affected millions across the globe. The nation is currently observing Lockdown 5.0 with some relaxations to keep the day-to-day routine in place. 

 

