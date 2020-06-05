Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi, Khushi's quarantine ends, house staff recovers and tests negative for coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: Nearly two weeks after producer Boney Kapoor's house staff tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus, finally, the infected members have recovered fully. The veteran Bollywood producer shared the news on his social media handles.

Boney informed that the three of his staff member, who tested COVID-19 positive earlier have now fully recovered. He also shared that the family's 14-day quarantine period has also come to an end. Here's what he tweeted:

Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh @mybmc @MumbaiPolice — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020

We pray for the speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering and to the rest, we urge you to Stay Safe by strictly following guidelines given by the Government. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice #Doctors #HealthcareWorkers #Covid19 #CoronaWarriors #StayHomeStaySafe — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020

My family and I would like to thank the Doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid19 virus. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020

Boney Kapoor thanked the frontline workers, doctors, BMC and the government for their support and care in this time of health crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed several lives and affected millions across the globe. The nation is currently observing Lockdown 5.0 with some relaxations to keep the day-to-day routine in place.