close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sridevi

Boney Kapoor gets emotional while receiving ANR Award for Sridevi

A video is doing the rounds on the internet in which Boney is seen breaking down on the stage.

Boney Kapoor gets emotional while receiving ANR Award for Sridevi

Hyderabad: Producer Boney Kapoor got teary-eyed while accepting Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) Award on behalf of his late wife and eighties Bollywood superstar Sridevi.

"I am sure she (Sridevi) would have felt humbled. I accept this award on her behalf with humility. Thank you," Boney said at an event here on Sunday.

A video is doing the rounds on the internet in which Boney is seen breaking down on the stage.

Sridevi was honoured for her contribution to cinema for the year 2018. While Rekha was felicitated for excellence in cinema for 2019.

The award was presented to Boney by renowned Telugu actor Chiranjeevi.

The ANR award recognises film artistes whose body of work has made a lasting impact of outstanding artistic, cultural and commercial significance to the field of cinema.

 

Tags:
SrideviBoney KapoorANR AwardAkkineni Nageswara Rao Award
Next
Story

Salman Khan's new hook step in 'Hud Hud Dabangg' song is making the team go crazy—Watch BTS video

Must Watch

PT26M38S

PM Modi's address in the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha