Boney Kapoor Loses 26 Kgs With Simple Diet, NO Strict Gym Routine: Secret Behind His Drastic Weight Loss

New Delhi: Noted film producer Boney Kapoor has shed oodles of weight - 26 kgs, yes exactly that and is looking leaner. He has attributed his drastic transformation to a strict diet and lifestyle changes. What's grabbed attention is his simple diet and no strict gym routine mantra.

Boney Kapoor's Drastic Weight Loss

According to a report by Viral Bhayani, Kapoor chose not to follow a gym routine for his fitness journey. The caption reads: Boney Kapoor aka the prolific filmmaker cum producer cum actor is setting the internet on fire with his latest pics. His latest pics has rightfully made him the talk of the town! Boney looks ultra dapper in casuals and semi formals.

Reports state that, the secret of Boney Kapoor's weight loss is that, he skips dinner and has only soups. Not just that, his breakfast consists of only fruit & juice and jawar roti

And mind you, the veteran Boney Kapoor has not hit the gym to get in this shape! It's pure and sheer dedication, sincerity doubled with hard work!

However, some of the netizens commented about him taking Ozempic for the weight loss.

When Sridevi Wanted Him To Lose Weight

Amidst this weight loss debate, an older interview of Boney Kapoor, in which he recalls how his late wife, Sridevi, had wanted him to lose weight for health reasons, has also gone viral.

In an interview with ABPLive in 2024, he said, “The inspiration behind it was my wife because Sridevi was constantly behind me. She used to say, ‘When I met you, you were slim, trim, tall, and good-looking…and now you just….see…after I got you…what more can I ask for?’ For health reasons, she wanted me to lose weight…I made an attempt a couple of times by going with her to the gym, taking a walk in the evening, and all that, but they were short-lived. Maybe for 10-12 days I did what she wanted me to, but after that I had various issues…”

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)