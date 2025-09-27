Boney Kapoor Opens Up On Having Two Homes, Says First Wife Mona Shourie Bought Wedding Rings For Him and Sridevi

New Delhi: Bollywood Producer Boney Kapoor recently opened up about his personal choices, his marriages, and the impact of those choices on his children. In a conversation with Chanda Kochhar on her YouTube channel, Kapoor revealed the emotional complexities of his two marriages. Kapoor was first married to Mona Shourie Kapoor in 1983, and he later wed superstar Sridevi in 1996.

In the interview with Chanda Kochhar on her YouTube channel, Boney once again reflected on the challenges and emotional aspects of his two marriages. Kapoor married Mona Shourie Kapoor in 1983 and later tied the knot with actress Sridevi in 1996.

In a candid conversation, Boney Kapoor opened up about the responsibilities of managing two homes.

"I told my first wife. I had confessed to her. Look at this ring I’m wearing and the one Sridevi was wearing. Both were bought by Mona.... She brought the children up without creating any kind of hatred toward me or the other kids," he said.

Boney further shared details about balancing his two homes, especially during the difficult time when Sridevi lost her parents.

"I have a letter from Arjun (Kapoor) where he asked me, ‘Why don’t you come home?’ I used to feel bad. What could I do? I was divided. On one side was my wife (Sridevi), and on the other side were my kids. I couldn’t leave her alone," he said.

He further revealed that while his children had their mother and grandparents for support, the separation still deeply affected them.

Boney said that he loved his children but had to deal with the situation as it unfolded. He also expressed gratitude to Mona, his first wife, for her maturity and for raising their kids without resentment.

Following Sridevi's death in 2018, Kapoor said all four of his children—Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor—are together in one family. Boney emphasized that, over time, the families were able to find peace and move forward.