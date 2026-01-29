Advertisement
Border 2 actress Mona Singh opens up on getting more offers in her 40s, says age no bar
MONA SINGH

Border 2 actress Mona Singh opens up on getting more offers in her 40s, says 'age no bar'

Mona Singh opened up on how she has been receiving more opportunities as a female performer in her 40s.

Jan 29, 2026
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: At a time when India's OTT landscape has been redefining storytelling, actors Rannvijay Singha, Mona Singh, and Barun Sobti voiced their perspectives on the same, reflecting on navigating the shift.

Rannvijay Singha, known for his notable transition from reality television to strong acting performances, described OTT as the "best thing" for individuals like himself.

"It's the best thing that's happened for people like me. It's about the script, it's about how you want to tell a story, and there is enough time to consume. People can tell different stories in their own ways. For actors, whether it's fiction or non-fiction OTT is a great place, it's giving everybody an opportunity to showcase their talent," Rannvijay told ANI.

Barun Sobti, who is set to return as 'Garundi' in the second season of his investigative drama 'Kohrra', shared how the digital format has been creating meaningful opportunities for actors to showcase their craft.

"It's the best format of storytelling. Films are too short and TV shows are too long. I think OTT uses the optimum amount of time, and a good story can be told. I'm very grateful for that the OTT wave came into our country and people like me got work," Barun said.

Mona Singh opened up on how she has been receiving more opportunities as a female performer in her 40s.

"It has given an opportunity to the makers, writers, creators, and actors - the biggest platform to be a part of, to be able to tell their stories and for actors to experiment because this can't be done on TV. I think as an actor and especially a woman, there's so much to do. I'm in my 40s and I'm getting the opportunities which I never thought I'll get and did not receive in my 30s. So, I think OTT has barred that for women and proved that age is no bar," the actor continued.

Notably, Rannvijay Singha, Barun Sobti, and Mona Singh are set to come together for 'Kohrra Season 2', bringing a new mystery from the investigative drama.

While Barun Sobti is reprising his character as Amarpal Garundi, Mona Singh and Rannvijay Singha are new additions to the cast, bringing fresh layers to the narrative.
Directed by Sudip Sharma, the show is set to release on Netflix on February 11.

