‘Border 2’ director Anurag Singh had a love story planned with Irrfan Khan and Tabu that never took off — here’s why

New Delhi: Irrfan Khan is remembered as an actor par excellence, a performer who shone across every medium with quiet intensity and depth. Known for his restraint and minimalism, he often conveyed emotions effortlessly through his eyes, making every role feel real and lived-in. His passing on April 29, 2020, left a void in Hindi cinema that remains deeply felt even today.

The actor, who worked with some of the finest directors in Indian cinema, was also supposed to collaborate with Border 2 director Anurag Singh on a film that could have been both special and memorable. However, the project did not materialise at the time.

Anurag Singh recalls shelved love story with Irrfan Khan

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Recently, the filmmaker recalled in an interview with Galatta the time when he pitched an idea to Irrfan Khan, with Tabu set to play the female lead. Speaking about it, Anurag said, “It was one of the first Hindi films that I had signed. This was 2015 or 2016. When Punjab 1984 released, at the same time, Ek Villain had released. That film was from Balaji and was a huge success. They made a lovely film and the music was also a hit. But in Punjab, their business was affected because Punjab 1984 had also released. So Ekta wanted to know who this filmmaker was because of whom her film got affected in Punjab. The business could have been more. Her people reached out to me because maybe we could have done something together. We met and discussed a few ideas. There was this mature love story, an idea that I had which she loved.”

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He further revealed why the film could not be executed.

He added, “I wrote the script of this cute, little film. We met Irrfan sir and he also loved it. I think his words were ‘Story achchi hai and I like your honesty. I’ll do the film.’ I guess what he meant was I was not filmy. He wanted to do that film but for several reasons, financially things were not moving forward. I met Tabu ma’am as well. But it didn’t work out and kept on getting delayed. And by then I got the offer to do Kesari. I told Ekta I was going ahead. Meeting Irrfan Khan was a lovely experience. The script is still with Balaji.”

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Given Anurag Singh’s understanding of human emotions, this could have been a love story for the ages. The pairing of Irrfan Khan and Tabu, known for their powerful screen presence and performances, could have added a unique charm to the filmmaker’s vision.