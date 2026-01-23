Border 2 Exclusive: Isha Koppikar feels 'every generation needs to experience', picks her favourite character from OG 'Border'

Border 2 Release Today: The much-anticipated movie of 2026 - Border 2 is the sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 marks Sunny Deol’s return to the iconic war franchise in the titular role. With an ensemble star cast of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty - the movie is high on the buzz word. Ahead of the release on January 23, 2026, we spoke to Isha Koppikar, who has worked with Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty in a couple of movies together and she shared how excitement for the war drama is palpabale.

ALSO READ: Border 2 movie X review: Sunny Deol-starrer declared 'BLOCKBUSTER' & 'OUTSTANDING'! Early honest reactions are here

Tell us about the iconic 1997 movie Border & its impact. Are you excited to watch its sequel Border 2 now?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

My debut year was 1998 and the year prior to it was such a significant year for Indian cinema and Border was a landmark film. I remember the impact it had when it released. The patriotism, the emotion, the scale of storytelling was so real, so resonating. And I am a patriot, through and through. So I recall feeling every emotion so deeply when I watched the film in theatres. Now, all these years later, to see Border 2 being made with the same passion and vision is truly exciting. I'm definitely looking forward to watching it. Films like these remind us of the sacrifices our soldiers make, and I think every generation needs to experience that through powerful cinema.

Which character touched you the most?

Suniel Shetty's character, Bhairon Singh, touched me deeply. The way he portrayed a soldier who's so rooted in his duty, yet so human in his emotions, was incredibly moving. That scene where he's writing letters home, knowing he might not return, it still gives me goosebumps. Every character in Border had such depth, but there was something about Bhairon Singh's quiet strength and his ultimate sacrifice that stayed with me long after the film ended.

Border 2 is a drama on the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Which other war drama did you like?

I've always been deeply moved by war dramas. Lakshya is one film that really stayed with me. The transformation of Hrithik's character and the Kargil war backdrop was handled beautifully. Internationally, I've been touched by films like Saving Private Ryan. But when it comes to Indian war cinema, Uri: The Surgical Strike was exceptional in how it brought a contemporary war story to audiences with such authenticity and impact. These films show battles, but they also show the heart and soul of the people fighting them.

Do you feel sequels of iconic movies bear a lot of pressure to match up?

Undoubtedly, yes. When you're making a sequel to any movie, much less an iconic film like Border, the expectations are sky-high, and rightfully so. The original holds such a special place in countless people's hearts that the sequel has to honor that legacy while also offering something fresh and relevant. But I also believe that pressure can be a catalyst for great cinema. When filmmakers approach sequels with respect for the original and also with a genuine desire to tell a meaningful story and not just capitalize on a brand name, it can all work out.

According to some reports, Border 2 also features cameos by the original cast members including Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty and Sudesh Berry, which has been recreated using digital de-ageing technology.

Border 2 released in cinemas on January 23, 2026.