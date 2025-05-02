Border 2 Shoot Delayed Due To Sudden Rain, Sunny Deol Shares Fun BTS Moment

New Delhi: Sunny Deol gave fans an exclusive glimpse into life on the sets of Border 2, as he shared a fun and light-hearted behind-the-scenes moment from Dehradun. In a story posted on his Instagram, the iconic action star was seen calmly handling an early morning rain delay, offering reassurance to the ‘worried producers’ with his trademark confidence: “Don’t get worried, I am there till we don’t finish the film.”

As the rain poured down, the production came to a halt, but the crew made the most of the situation by bonding over delicious pakoras and chai—a true desi way of making the best out of a rainy day. The moment was a perfect blend of camaraderie and comfort, adding a personal touch to the intense atmosphere of the film set.

Border 2 promises to bring fresh energy to the franchise, with an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The sequel aims to continue the legacy of portraying the valor and sacrifice of India’s armed forces, while expanding the emotional depth and action-packed sequences of the original.

Backed by their production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is set to deliver an epic tale of patriotism and bravery. The film’s story is poised to honor the heroism of Indian soldiers, captivating audiences with its spirit of sacrifice and courage.

Border 2 is scheduled to release in theaters on January 23, 2026, with the aim of making a lasting impact on audiences nationwide.