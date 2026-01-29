Border 2: Varun Dhawan shares BTS video of painful tailbone injury from film set, calls it ‘worst pain I ever felt’

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan has recalled suffering the worst injury of his career while shooting for his upcoming film Border 2, describing it as an excruciating tailbone injury that left him barely able to walk.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a BTS video from an action sequence featuring him. In the clip, the actor is seen being pushed into a wall during a fight sequence, hitting it hard and injuring himself.

Calling it the “worst pain” he has ever experienced, Varun admitted that the incident was physically draining.

He wrote in the caption: “The worst injury i ever got on border 2. I smashed my tail bone into a rock when i tried avoid banging into the camera . It was the worst pain i ever felt (sic).”

Despite the severe discomfort, the actor, who played the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in “Border 2”, continued filming with the support of his team. He expressed gratitude to the crew for helping him push through the day, even though he could barely walk.

“Thankful to my team for helping me continue that day i could barely walk, but I kept going. Grateful for the journey (sic),” he wrote.

Border 2, is based on the 1971 war and real events. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh.

Meanwhile, J.P. Dutta’s blockbuster “Border’ was released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, alongside Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

He will be seen in “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. It is all set to hit the screens on June 5. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10, 2026.

For those who do not know, 'Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai' is a hit song from David Dhawan's film "Biwi No 1", featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The name of the forthcoming drama is believed to have been inspired by this popular track.

Touted to be a blend of a lighthearted narrative with romantic elements, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" reportedly shares a tale of a guy who was rejected by several women, but ends up getting help from God.