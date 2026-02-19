'Boyfriend on Demand' trailer out: Blackpink's Jisoo in quest to find love - Watch

Seoul: The trailer of the Blackpink's Jisoo starrer Korean romantic comedy series 'Boyfriend on Demand' is finally out, highlighting the singer's numeorus fantasy dreamy dates as she aims to find love in her busy life.

Jisoo plays Mi-rae, a webtoon producer worn out by her daily grind who escapes into a subscription-based virtual dating simulation program promising the dates of her dreams.

The series takes its title from the in-story service itself, which offers custom-made fantasy scenarios tailored to each user's ideal type.

Set against the backdrop of office life, the show uses the virtual boyfriend concept to explore the gap between perfect fantasy and imperfect reality.

The trailer offers a closer look at the blend of everyday life and romantic escapism at the heart of the series.

Mi-rae is swept into one date after another in the virtual world, while in reality she keeps crossing paths with Kyeong-nam, played by Seo In-guk, the two gradually becoming "overtime work buddies."

In the trailer, the duo's slow-burn connection builds alongside her virtual adventures, hinting at a more grounded romance that complicates her idea of the perfect match. Netflix shared the trailer on their Instagram handle.

'Boyfriend on Demand' is directed by Kim Jung-sik, whose previous credits include "Work Later, Drink Now" and "No Gain No Love," with a script by Namgung Do-young.

The series features a lineup of virtual boyfriends with special appearances from Seo Kang-jun, Lee Soo-hyuk, Ong Seong-wu, Lee Jae-wook, Lee Hyun-wook, Jay Park, Kim Young-dae and Lee Sang-yi, each bringing a different flavor of romance to Mi-rae's simulated love life, reported Variety.

The series will stream on Netflix on March 6.