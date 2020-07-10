Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie amicably co-parenting after 'family therapy'

Los Angeles: Former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly co-parenting amicably, thanks to "family therapy" four years after their bitter split.

They have sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12.

Late last month, Pitt was seen leaving Jolie's home on his motorcycle.

"They definitely needed help figuring out all the child-custody issues and how Brad could be a dad again," a source told PEOPLE.

"Since the kids are older now, they are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie."

"It's taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point," the source said.

"The younger kids go back and forth between their houses, and Brad loves spending as much time with them as possible. He seems much happier."

Pitt and Jolie married in 2014 after first meeting on the set of their 2005 release, "Mr. And Mrs. Smith". They split in 2016.