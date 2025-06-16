Brad Pitt Expresses Interest In Working With Tom Cruise Again Only On This Condition

Washington : Actor Brad Pitt expressed interest in acting opposite fellow actor Tom Cruise as long as the role doesn't require death-defying aerial stunts, reported E! News.

The two A-listers famously starred together in the 1994 horror drama "Interview With the Vampire." and have never reunited on screen afterwards.

In an interview with E! News at the Mexican premiere of his upcoming film 'F1', Pitt referred to the popular aeroplane stunt of Cruise and said he is willing to do a movie with the latter only if the stunts are performed on the ground.

"Well, I'm not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and shit like that," Pitt said with a laugh when asked about working with Cruise again. "So when he does something again that's on the ground, [then yes]," Pitt told E! News.

Meanwhile, Pitt's 'F1' movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the duo behind Cruise's record-breaking 'Top: Gun Maverick.'

Pitt's movie was being developed while Cruise's movie was in post-production. "Top Gun: Maverick" earned 1.4 billion USD at the worldwide box office in summer 2022.

Kosinski recently told GQ magazine, as quoted by Variety, that he originally planned to reunite Cruise and Pitt for his version of 'Ford v Ferrari,' although the studio never approved his budget.

James Mangold ended up directing 'Ford v Ferrari' with Christian Bale and Matt Damon instead.

"Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is super capable and very skilled," Kosinski said when asked about what would've happened had Cruise starred in 'F1' over Pitt, as quoted by Variety.

"They both have the natural talent for driving. But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more," added Kosinski

"We'd have had a crash," the film's action vehicle supervisor Graham Kelly quipped to GQ as quoted by Variety.

"Tom pushes it to the limit. I mean really to the limit. That terrifies me. I mean, I've done loads of 'Mission: Impossibles' with Tom and it's the most stressful experience for someone like me building cars for him, doing stunts with him. Whereas Brad listens and he knows his abilities, and I think he'd be the first to say, 'Yeah, I'm not going to do that,'" added Graham Kelly.

Pitt's 'F1' is set to open in theatres on June 27.