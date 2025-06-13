Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2915421https://zeenews.india.com/people/brad-pitt-opens-up-about-learning-from-his-mistakes-2915421.html
NewsLifestylePeople
BRAD PITT

Brad Pitt Opens Up About Learning From His Mistakes

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Brad Pitt talked about divorce with Angelina Jolie, learning from mistakes and much more. 

|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 01:17 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Brad Pitt Opens Up About Learning From His Mistakes (Source:IMDb)

Los Angeles:  Hollywood star Brad Pitt, in an apparent reference to his divorce from Angelina Jolie, has talked about learning from his mistakes and said to “move on” from it. Pitt was speaking at the premiere of F1 in Mexico City, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

He appeared to be reflecting on the lessons he’s learned following his long-running divorce from Angelina Jolie, reports femalefirst.co.uk. He said: “No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from (it) and move on.” Pitt added about making an error: “It’ll lead to the next success.” Pitt and Jolie concluded their divorce in December 2024, more than eight years after the actress first filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016.

The couple share six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. Speaking about what keeps him grounded at this point in life, Brad said: “At this age, you see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back.” He continued: “Friends, family, and that’s it. From there, we get to go make things. It’s a pretty simple, I think, equation.” His remarks come two weeks after he addressed the finalisation of the divorce during an interview with GQ.

When asked whether he felt “relief” at the legal end of the marriage, Brad said: “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.” Pitt is currently dating 34-year-old Ines de Ramon, while Angelina is thought to be single.

F1 is an upcoming American sports drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski, from a story the two co-wrote, featuring the Formula One World Championship, created in collaboration with the FIA, its governing body. The film stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK