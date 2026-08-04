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Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid spark wedding rumours with matching bands

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are already parents. Hadid shares five-year-old daughter Khai with former partner Zayn Malik, while Cooper is father to nine-year-old daughter Lea, whom he shares with former partner Irina Shayk.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 11:13 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid spark wedding rumours with matching bands
Image Credit: File Photo

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