Brahmastra: Fans throw confetti at screens, Alia Bhatt shares video- Watch

New Delhi: The film 'Brahmastra' has been released in theatres across the country and has been doing extremely well. The film, which had so much running on it as many had said, the movie's performance at the box office will show how Bollywood is going to move forward.

The film, which in its first two days did massive numbers at the box office, has left every team member from the movie overjoyed, and one such member is the lead actress of the magnum opus, Alia Bhatt. The actress recently took to her Instagram to share some videos from the theatre screening of the movie, where fans are throwing confetti at the screen, expressing their excitement and love.

Here are the posts shared by the actress:

The film 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' has been written and directed by 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' famed filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The film stars actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. It also has a great set of supporting actors, such as Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. Adding to the excitement of the film has also been the cameo appearance of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The film was released on the 9th of September.