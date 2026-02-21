Brazilian content creator Bianca Dias dies at 20 days after Cosmetic Surgery, friends pay emotional tributes

Washington DC: Brazilian content creator Bianca Dias passed away at a young age, leaving her family, friends and followers in deep shock.



Brazilian content creator Bianca Dias died on Thursday, February 19. She was 20 years old. According to People magazine, the news of her death has come just days after she underwent cosmetic surgery, as per reports shared by those close to her.



Dias had built a strong presence on social media, with nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram. She was known for posting modelling photos and moments from her daily life. In recent months, she had also shared pictures from a vacation in London. Her last social media post appeared on December 18, when she shared a selfie from inside a car in São Paulo, Brazil.

The news of her death spread quickly on social media, as friends and fellow creators shared messages remembering her life and personality.



Her close friend Jeff Carlos, a massage therapist, shared several photos with Bianca while posting an emotional note. In his social media post, Carlos spoke about the bond they shared and the pain of losing someone close. He wrote, "Death is nothing at all. Our bond has not been broken."



Another friend, digital creator Patricia Ganden, also remembered Bianca with a heartfelt message. She spoke about their shared moments and memories before adding her words. Patricia wrote, "I just know that we had beautiful moments, incredible conversations, may God comfort the family, I will remember with much affection and pride of you."



As per information shared online by Bianca's friends, her family is holding a wake on Friday morning, February 20, in São Paulo, reported PEOPLE.