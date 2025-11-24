BREAKING: Ambulance Arrives Outside Dharmendra's Residence
An ambulance was seen entering the residence of veteran actor Dharmendra on Monday, sparking concern among fans and locals. Shortly after its arrival, authorities moved swiftly to barricade the area, enforcing restrictions nearly 50 meters from the house to maintain privacy and ensure smooth movement around the premises.
Further details on the situation are awaited.
