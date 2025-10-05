Arbaaz Khan And Wife Sshura Become Parents, Welcome Baby Girl: Report

New Delhi: Salman Khan’s brother and actor Arbaaz Khan has reportedly welcomed a baby girl with his wife Sshura Khan. Last night, reports surfaced that Sshura had been admitted to a hospital in Khar, Mumbai.

The couple was reportedly spotted entering PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, accompanied by close family members ahead of the delivery.

According to a report by Bollywood Bubble, Arbaaz and Sshura have welcomed a beautiful baby girl.



Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Welcome Their First Child

Just days before the hospital visit, the couple celebrated an intimate baby shower attended by close friends and family. The event saw the presence of the entire Khan family, including Salma Khan, Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, and Salman Khan.

Arbaaz and Sshura reportedly first met on the sets of Patna Shukla, where she worked as a makeup artist. The two tied the knot in December 2023 in a private ceremony attended by their loved ones.

The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier in June 2025.

This marks Arbaaz Khan’s second child—he is already the father of Arhaan Khan from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora. For Sshura, this is her first child, making the moment even more special.

Fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, while the Khan family has reportedly requested privacy during this intimate time.

An official announcement about the birth is expected once Arbaaz and Sshura are ready to share the news. The couple has so far kept personal details about their newborn under wraps.