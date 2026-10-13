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  • /'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte dies at 34 by suicide, co-star Bryan Cranston pays emotional tribute

'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte dies at 34 by suicide, co-star Bryan Cranston pays emotional tribute

RJ Mitte’s ‘Switched at Birth’ co-stars Marlee Matlin and Leah Thompson also paid their tributes on Instagram.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 10:04 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte dies at 34 by suicide, co-star Bryan Cranston pays emotional tribute
Image Credit: Instagram

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'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte dies at 34 by suicide, co-star Bryan Cranston pays emotional tribute
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