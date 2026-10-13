/'Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte dies at 34: Dean Norris, Marlee Matlin pay heartfelt tributes

Norris, who portrayed Hank Schrader in ‘Breaking Bad’, took to X to mourn Mitte's death and recalled looking out for the young actor while they worked together on the show. “Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ. I am heartbroken. Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family,” he wrote.