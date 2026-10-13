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  • /'Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte dies at 34: Dean Norris, Marlee Matlin pay heartfelt tributes

'Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte dies at 34: Dean Norris, Marlee Matlin pay heartfelt tributes

Breaking Bad actor and disability advocate RJ Mitte has passed away at the age of 34, leaving behind a legacy of authentic representation on screen as co-stars pay tribute.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
'Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte dies at 34: Dean Norris, Marlee Matlin pay heartfelt tributes
Image Credit: IANS/X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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