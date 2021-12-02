Breaking: Brahma Misra, actor who played Lalit in 'Mirzapur', found dead in Versova flat

NEW DELHI: Film actor Bramha Mishra, best known for playing 'Munna Tripathi's friend Lalit in hit web-series 'Mirzapur', has passed away in Mumbai.

According to Mid-Day reports, the police found his semi-decomposed body from his flat in Versova. The body has been sent for an autopsy at Dr. Cooper Hospital.

His 'Mirzapur' co-actor Divyendu, who played the role of 'Munna Tripathi' confirmed reports of his demise. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture with him, "RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more. Let’s pray for him everyone."

Brahma Mishra is best known for his roles in films such as 'Manjhi: The Mountain Man', 'Kesari' and 'Mirzapur 1-2'.

