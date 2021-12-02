Bramha Mishra, actor who played Lalit in 'Mirzapur', found dead in Versova flat

NEW DELHI: Film actor Bramha Mishra, best known for playing 'Munna Tripathi's friend Lalit in hit web-series 'Mirzapur', has passed away in Mumbai.

According to Mid-Day reports, the police found his semi-decomposed body from his flat in Versova. The body has been sent for an autopsy at Dr. Cooper Hospital.

His 'Mirzapur' co-actor Divyendu, who played the role of 'Munna Tripathi' confirmed reports of his demise. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture with him, "RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more. Let’s pray for him everyone."



The cause of Bramha Mishra's demise is not known yet. Several other celebrities have also expressed their shock and grief after learning about the untimely demise of Bramha Mishra. "Heartbreaking," actor Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote on Instagram.

"He brought a smile to a million faces. He will be missed. RIP Bramha Mishra," 'Mirzapur' creator Gurmmeet Singh mourned.

Bramha Mishra is best known for his roles in films such as 'Manjhi: The Mountain Man', 'Kesari' and 'Mirzapur 1-2'.

