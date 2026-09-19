/Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome second baby girl; Couple shares heartfelt announcement

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Saturday, September 19, 2026.
The couple took to Instagram to share the joyous news with their fans and followers through a joint post featuring a cute baby footprint graphic. The accompanying note read, “Welcome baby girl! 19/9/2026. Dua, Deepika and Ranveer.”
Take a look at the announcement:
Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple on September 18 to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings ahead of the arrival of their second child. The couple was joined by Ranveer’s family for the auspicious visit, capturing public attention with their traditional attire and festive spirit.
For the temple visit, Deepika looked effortlessly stunning in an orange and yellow heavily embroidered kurta paired with a purple salwar and a beige dupatta. She completed her look with minimal jewellery and tied her hair back in a chic bun adorned with fresh gajra. Ranveer complemented his wife in a long purple embroidered kurta paired with white pyjamas, while his parents kept it subtle in simple, light-coloured traditional outfits.
Interestingly, both of Deepika and Ranveer's daughters are September-born. The couple had initially announced their second pregnancy on April 19, 2026, via a joint Instagram post. The adorable announcement featured a picture of their elder daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a positive pregnancy test. Recently, on Dua’s birthday, the couple posted a heartwarming family picture where Deepika flaunted her baby bump alongside Ranveer and Dua, captioning it, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!"
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stand as one of Bollywood’s most beloved power couples. While the pair recently welcomed their second child, their romantic journey traces back to a grand international wedding and years of low-key courtship.
The couple’s love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 hit Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, where their on-screen chemistry quickly translated into a real-life romance. After dating quietly for two years, the duo secretly got engaged in 2015, keeping their commitment away from the public eye while continuing to star together in major blockbusters.
Deepika and Ranveer officially tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony at the scenic Lake Como in Italy. To honour both of their family traditions, the wedding featured two separate ceremonies: a traditional Konkani ritual paying homage to Deepika’s South Indian heritage, and a vibrant Sindhi ceremony reflecting Ranveer’s roots.
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