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Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome second baby girl; Couple shares heartfelt announcement

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has officially announced the arrival of her second child with husband Ranveer Singh, sparking a wave of congratulations across the film industry and fan community.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 06:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 07:19 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome second baby girl; Couple shares heartfelt announcement
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome second baby girl; Couple shares heartfelt announcement
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