Breaking: Delhi High Court Rejects Jacqueline Fernandez’s Plea To Quash Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 05:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a major setback for Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, the Delhi High Court today dismissed her petition seeking to quash the Enforcement Directorate’s ₹200 crore money laundering complaint linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The bench held that her challenge under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act lacked merit, paving the way for the case to proceed.

