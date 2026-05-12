Diljit Dosanjh’s manager targeted? Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims firing incident in Karnal: report

Diljit Dosanjh's manager targeted?: Diljit Dosanjh’s manager was allegedly targeted in a firing incident in Haryana’s Gondar village, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility in a social media post, which also mentioned the use of Austrian-made weapons, according to a report by Times Now.

The report further stated that senior Karnal Police officials told Times Now they are verifying the claims made by the Bishnoi gang.

Allegations and warnings linked to Australia tour incident

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The post also accused a member of Diljit Dosanjh’s team of wrongdoing during the Australia tour and claimed they had given repeated warnings to the singer and his management, warning of further action if their demands were not met.

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Protests at Canada concert spark response from Diljit Dosanjh

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh was performing in Canada as part of his Aura Tour when protesters waving pro-Khalistani flags disrupted the show, prompting him to ask security to remove them. Later, on May 11, he addressed the incident on Instagram Stories, saying he will not tolerate disruptions that affect his fans at concerts.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the singer wrote in Punjabi, “Standing outside and protesting — anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated.”

He went on to add, “This is not about any banner or flag — the real issue is your intention behind it. I told security that anyone trying to disrupt the program should be picked up and thrown out. I never said anything against any banner, so don’t spread fake narratives. I’ve been avoiding this issue since last year — but not anymore). Thank you. Love & peace (peace sign emoji).”